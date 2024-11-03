BJP leader Sobha Surendran defends party amid Kodakara black money case accusations

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Sunday came out in defense of party leaders in connection with the latest disclosures about the Kodakara black money case, and claimed that the ruling CPI (M) was behind the accusations.

She also dismissed the claims linking her to the allegations against state BJP chief K Surendran.

Addressing a press conference here, she called former BJP functionary Tirur Satheesh, who recently made some claims regarding the case, a "tool" of the Marxist party and CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sobha Surendran met reporters here hours after Satheesh accused her of urging him to make fresh revelations in the black money case in which BJP state president Surendran was facing charges.

"Tirur Satheesh is CPI (M)'s tool... even if Satheesh is the one who speaks, it is the AKG Centre that acts," she alleged.

AKG Centre is the headquarters of the ruling CPI (M) in the state.

The woman leader called for an investigation into the phone call details of the former party functionary and find out who he had contacted in recent times.

Claiming that there have been attempts to undermine her political career using Satheesh, she also said that she is qualified to become the state president of the party.

Sobha Surendran on Saturday had outrightly rejected claims linking her to the black money case, and asserted that her family lives within its means and that her children are employed.

She had also expressed disbelief about the existence of any money-filled sack, as claimed by Satheesh.

The Kodakara black money case has fueled political tensions during ongoing bypoll campaigns, with CPI(M), Congress, and BJP exchanging accusations of underhanded deals for electoral gains.

The case pertains to a highway robbery in Kodakara, Thrissur, just three days before the Kerala Assembly elections in April 3, 2021.

Police investigations revealed that Rs 3.5 crore allegedly being transported to Ernakulam to fund the poll campaign, was looted when a gang staged a fake accident near Kodakara to intercept the vehicle. PTI LGK ROH