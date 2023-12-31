BJP leader Somanna says he is ready to contest LS polls from Tumakuru

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) With speculations doing rounds that he may be fielded from Tumakuru in the Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader V Somanna on Sunday said he is ready to assume any responsibility given by the party leadership.

The former minister, however, rued that he suffered a lot due to an 'internal adjustment'.

Addressing reporters here, Somanna said he would go to Delhi on January 7 or 8 and apprise the senior BJP leaders of his 'sufferings'. He also expressed hope that things would change for him.

"I will follow whatever the seniors in the party decide but no one should suffer the way I did due to internal adjustment," he said. Somanna said he always held his party supreme and had high regards for its directions.

Somanna was fielded from Varuna and Chamarajanagar assembly segments in May 2023 assembly election and lost from both the places.

The leader also aspired to become the BJP state president. However, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra got the post. Since then, Somanna has been sulking. PTI GMS SDP ROH