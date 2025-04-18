BJP leader stages protest to demand removal of illegal loudspeakers from mosques

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday led a protest in Mumbai's Mulund area to press for the demand for removal of illegal loudspeakers from certain mosques, stating that they contribute to noise pollution.

The protest was held outside the Mulund police station.

"There have been clear orders from the court as well as from senior police officials to remove such illegal loudspeakers," Somaiya said, and warned of staging a protest against those police stations that grant permission to such loudspeakers.

"I am doing this to sensitise people over the issue and spread awareness against the use of illegal loudspeakers," the former Lok Sabha member said.

Personnel of the Mulund police station have started doing good work in this regard, but some politicians belonging to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are trying to pressure them and stop them from taking action against such loudspeakers, he alleged.

"I will personally ensure that such leaders face legal action," the BJP leader added.

Local BJP MLA Mihit Kotecha participated in the protest. PTI ND NP