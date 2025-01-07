BJP leader submits memorandum highlighting traffic woes near coaching classes in Latur

Latur, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the police highlighting traffic woes in major areas of Maharashtra's Latur city, especially near coaching centres.

In a memorandum to Nanded range inspector general of police Shahaji Umap, the BJP leader said the traffic situation has worsening areas such as Basweshwar Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, and Babalgaon Naka, where there is heavy movement of students.

The memorandum stated that defunct traffic signals, haphazard parking, and the lack of adequate attention from the traffic department have worsened the situation.

She urged the authorities to implement effective measures to ensure smoother traffic flow.

This will provide much-needed relief to residents, students, and emergency services like ambulances operating within the city, she said.

Chakurkar also sought an independent police outpost in a private coaching class area, citing that Latur has emerged as an educational hub, attracting students from across the state, and there have been instances of miscreants disturbing peace in the area. PTI COR ARU