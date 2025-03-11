BJP leader Raghuraj Singh suggests Muslim men cover themselves with tarpaulin on Holi

Aligarh: In controversial comments, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has suggested that Muslim men cover themselves with tarpaulins if they want to avoid being sprinkled with colours when they step out for prayers on Holi this Friday.

The festival of Holi this year coincides with the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.

"For the followers of Sanatan Dharma, the festival of Holi comes just once in a year and to expect them to not to play Holi at some restricted areas near mosques is not a feasible solution," Singh, who has been accorded the status of Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, told reporters here on Monday night.

Suggesting that Muslim men stepping out for Friday prayers cover themselves up, he said, "Muslim women cover themselves with veils and very often mosques are covered by tarpaulins as a precautionary measure".

The controversial remarks comes days after a circle officer in Sambhal kicked up a row by commenting that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Juma namaz (Friday prayers) takes place 52 times in a year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had supported the remarks of the Sambhal police officer, saying the official may have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

Ahead of the festival, many mosques in Uttar Pradesh have shifted the Friday prayer timings on Holi.

On the recent proposal by local BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for construction of a Ram temple on the AMU campus, Singh said, "I strongly support this proposal, and I am ready to make a hefty contribution for this cause. "

District authorities are taking all precautionary measures to ensure that the festival of Holi takes place in a peaceful manner.