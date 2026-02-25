BJP leader Sunil Deodhar ‘mocks’ Christians in Meghalaya, apologises after protests; complaint filed

Shillong, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar courted controversy by allegedly mocking Christians and Jesus Christ during a gathering in Meghalaya, and tendered an apology following protests from various quarters, including his own party.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) condemned the alleged "divisive rhetoric" by Deodhar, while the state NCP’s youth wing filed a police complaint accusing him of targeting Christians.

The controversy erupted after a speech delivered by Deodhar at an indigenous forum meeting last week went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from political parties and civil society organisations in the Christian-majority state.

Deodhar, who hailed from Maharashtra, delivered his speech in the local Khasi language, allegedly containing remarks targeting churches and Jesus Christ.

State BJP general secretary W Pohshna said the remarks showed "severe bias against Christians" and alleged that Deodhar had mocked Christ, and referred to Jesus as an outsider or "dkhar".

In a statement, the NPP expressed deep concern over the remarks allegedly made by Deodhar at the programme held at Pynter village in East Khasi Hills district.

The party said the statements were "factually incorrect" and aimed at inciting hatred and division within society.

Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), a social organisation, staged protests in parts of Shillong and burnt an effigy of Deodhar, demanding accountability and cautioning public figures against making statements that could inflame communal sentiments.

Amid mounting criticism, the BJP state leadership distanced itself from Deodhar’s comments and urged him to issue a public apology, stressing that the party respects all religions and communities.

Deodhar then tendered an apology, saying he holds "immense respect for Christ" and expressed regret if his remarks had hurt religious sentiments.

The apology was sent to the BJP state unit, which circulated it to the media, party sources said.

Earlier, NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang said, "Such allegations are baseless and are intended to incite hatred and division in the community. We urge everyone to reject such divisive rhetoric and promote unity and harmony." Political leaders have a responsibility to promote peace, tolerance, understanding and unity, he said.

Shangpliang stated that it would not allow such remarks to undermine the peace and social fabric of the state, and demanded an apology and accountability over what it termed "offensive and baseless" speech.

The state NCP’s youth wing lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Deodhar made defamatory statements during a public address on February 16 and deliberately targeted the Christian community.

According to the complaint, Deodhar allegedly claimed that certain churches "imposed conditions" for school admissions, including conversion and compulsory Bible studies, which, the party described as vague and baseless.

The complaint sought action against the BJP leader, alleging that his statements could provoke communal discord and hurt religious sentiments.

A police officer said the complaint has been received and is under examination.

Police said the situation remained peaceful, while authorities appealed for calm and urged people not to spread inflammatory content online. PTI JOP NN