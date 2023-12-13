BJP leader Sushil Modi challenges Nitish Kumar to fight against PM Modi in Varanasi

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a "fused bulb" and challenged him to fight th Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Reacting to reports of the Bihar Chief Minister holding a rally in Varanasi later this month, Modi said, "Nitish Kumar is a fused bulb, which can flicker, but never light up." "He could not make his candidates win in Madhya Pradesh... their impact is limited to their states. He is holding the rally because of Akhilesh Yadav... Fight the election against Narendra Modi if you dare. Arvind Kejriwal came to fight, and ran away," the BJP leader said.

PM Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi.

Union Rural Development Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said Nitish Kumar has no "credibility" and called him the creator of a modern day "Kamasutra."

"Nitish Kumar has no credibility, what role is he going to play? He has no role left even in Bihar. His role in public life got over the day he insulted women in the Bihar assembly and became a new creator of Kamasutra," said Singh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha meanwhile took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there is no guarantee that he will be elected the next time as well.

Asked abut the Bihar chief minister's rally in Prime Minister Modi's constituency, Jha said, "Is he (Nitish Kumar) committing a crime?" "Does PM Modi own Varanasi? A public representative is a public representative... there is no guarantee that he will be elected the next time. Nitish ji is the CM of a state... any common citizen can go to Varanasi," he said.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Rohaniya assembly segment of Varanasi on December 24.