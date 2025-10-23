BJP leader suspended after video shows him humiliating trader in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) The BJP has removed its Kisan Morcha district vice-president, Vikul Chaprana, from all posts and suspended his primary party membership after a video purportedly showing him publicly humiliating a cloth trader circulated online, officials said on Thursday.

The action follows the video in which Chaprana was seen allegedly forcing the cloth trader to rub his nose on the road.

The order of his suspension was issued by BJP Kisan Morcha regional president Teja Gurjar on Wednesday, who said the conduct was "against party discipline" and reflective of a "criminal mindset".

The incident, which took place at Meerut's Tejgarhi crossing on October 19, involved trader Satyam Rastogi, who had parked his vehicle outside a restaurant.

A dispute over parking allegedly led Chaprana to force the trader to rub his nose on the road and apologise, officials said.

The episode was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said the investigation has been handed over to the Superintendent of Police (City).

Chaprana, who was arrested earlier, has been granted bail by a court. Police have also arrested three of his associates -- Happy Bhadana, Ayush Sharma, and Subodh Yadav -- while efforts are on to nab the others involved.

Additional charges related to obstruction of road and vehicle vandalism have been added to the FIR, police said.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from opposition parties and business organisations.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Energy, Somendra Tomar, whom Chaprana mentioned in the viral video.

SP leaders Vipin Chaudhary and Mukhia Gurjar staged protests, demanding the invocation of the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

The Meerut Vyapar Mandal, led by district president Jeetu Singh Nagpal, also held a demonstration, demanding strict legal action to ensure traders' safety and end the “atmosphere of fear”.

Rastogi later told police that he was satisfied with the action taken and had no personal dispute with anyone. However, the viral video continued to fuel political tension and public outrage across the state. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK