BJP leader suspended for 'purifying' temple visited by Congress' Tikaram Jully

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) The BJP suspended former MLA Gyandev Ahuja from the primary membership of the party for "purifying" a temple in Alwar that was visited by Congress leader Tikaram Jully.

Earlier in the day, the Congress accused the BJP of being "anti-Dalit" and demanded an apology from its top leadership after Ahuja sprinkled Ganga water at the Ram temple following the participation of Jully, a Dalit, in the consecration ceremony there.

BJP state general secretary Damodar Agarwal issued a show cause notice to Ahuja on Tuesday and sought a reply within three days.

"As per the instructions of the BJP state president, you are suspended from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect," the order said.

The letter said, if Ahuja wants to give any clarification on these allegations, he can do so within three days, after which, further disciplinary action will be taken against him accordingly.

"The party's image has been tarnished by Ahuja's statement and act in this matter and his act comes under the definition of gross indiscipline," the letter said.

Congress workers protested at the district headquarters on Tuesday over the incident and termed the incident as an example of the BJP's 'anti-Dalit mentality.' Ahuja's effigy was also burnt in many places.

Congress veteran and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP leader, saying, "The incident of BJP leader Ahuja sprinkling Gangajal after Leader of Opposition Jully visited the temple reflects the BJP's ill-will towards Dalits. Such narrow-mindedness is not acceptable in a civilised society in the 21st century. No amount of strong words can be used to condemn this." Maintaining that there was no caste angle to his act, Ahuja, however, defended his action, saying Congress leaders have "no moral authority" to attend such ceremonies as the party's leadership had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and "boycotted" the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya last year.

Dalit leader Jully is a Congress MLA from Alwar (rural) seat, while Ahuja is a former BJP MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh assembly constituency. PTI AG RHL