BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slams Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Digha temple issue

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that sacred surplus neem wood from Puri’s Jagannath Temple was not used in crafting idols for the newly built temple in Digha.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad, the Chief Minister hit out at critics, asserting that her government had "no reason to use stolen wood" and dismissed the controversy as a politically motivated ploy to malign her.

"Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our sources of neem wood. These allegations are baseless and unacceptable," Banerjee said.

Adhikari, however, claimed that Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the Daitapati Nijog — a servitor body considered the traditional guardians of Lord Jagannath — had earlier confirmed to a TV channel that surplus neem wood was indeed used to sculpt the idols in accordance with religious customs.

"If she now claims the wood came from her residence, she should clarify whether the neem trees are inside her house compound or on land belonging to Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT). How could she claim neem wood from public property?" Adhikari asked.

Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said that according to an interim investigation report, no sacred wood from the Puri Jagannath temple was used to make the idols of the Digha temple, as was alleged in various quarters The BJP leader also criticised the naming of the new temple as Jagannath Dham, calling it scripturally incorrect and sacrilegious.

"Puri’s Jagannath Dham is one of the four sacred ‘dhams’ revered by crores of Sanatani Hindus. You cannot name a new temple the same and hurt the sentiments of millions," he said.

Adhikari emphasized he had no issue with the construction of a grand temple in Digha — even by the state administration — but accused the government of insensitivity toward religious sentiments.

"There are hundreds of Jagannath temples in Bengal. One more in Digha is welcome. But you cannot politicise faith or disrespect the devotion of people from Odisha," he added.

Earlier, reacting to the row, Banerjee said in Murshidabad, "When Mamata Banerjee builds the Kalighat Skywalk and Dakshineswar Skywalk, then there is no question. When she does Kali Puja or Durga Puja, then there is no question. But now Jagannath Dham has hurt them (BJP)? They are saying I stole neem wood. My house has four neem trees, for their information. Ask them how many they need. I do not need to steal. The mother of thieves screams the loudest," she said.

Taking a dig at her political opponents, Banerjee said, "Why are they so angry just because we have built a Jagannath temple in Digha? Is it a crime to worship Lord Jagannath in West Bengal? Why does it hurt them so much? We all go to Puri. When I go to Puri, the RSS and BJP protest against me. Have you forgotten?" The controversy erupted after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri questioned a senior servitor over allegations that sacred leftover wood from the Puri shrine was used to craft idols for the newly inaugurated temple in Digha.

The Digha temple project, backed by the West Bengal government, has been pitched as a major religious and tourism hub.

According to officials, nearly 56 Puri temple servitors had participated in the Digha ceremony, drawing criticism from several quarters in Odisha and raising eyebrows within the SJTA. PTI SUS MNB