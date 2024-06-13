BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to meet WB guv with 'victims' of post-poll violence

Kolkata, June 13 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose along with alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state on Thursday evening to demand justice so that they can return home, a senior BJP leader said.

"Due to post-poll violence unleashed by the TMC in several areas of the state, thousands of people have been rendered homeless and are living in temporary camps arranged by the BJP. Today, Adhikari will meet the Governor and demand that steps be taken to deliver justice so that the victims can safely return to their homes," the leader added.

The BJP has levelled allegations of post-poll violence against the TMC, which the state's ruling party has denied.

"Allegations of TMC unleashing post-poll violence are completely wrong. It is the other way around. TMC workers have been attacked, beaten and also killed in areas where the BJP has won the election. In East Midnapore district's Khejuri, our party workers have been beaten up and rendered homeless," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, secured 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

In contrast, the BJP faced a significant setback, dropping to 12 seats from the 18 it won in 2019. PTI PNT MNB