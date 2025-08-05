BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy attacked in Bengal's Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (WB), Aug 5 (PTI) The convoy of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Cooch Behar district during a protest programme.

The TMC, however, dubbed the charges "well-scripted drama".

Adhikari, who had travelled to the north Bengal district to lead a BJP demonstration outside the office of the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, faced sloganeering.

He was shown black flags near the Khagrabari area.

According to BJP leaders, a mob, holding TMC party flags and black flags, gathered at the Khagrabari crossing around 12.35 PM when Adhikari’s convoy was passing through the area.

Protesters reportedly shouted 'go back' slogans and hurled shoes at his vehicle.

At least one car in his convoy, including a police escort vehicle, had its window panes shattered. PTI PNT BDC