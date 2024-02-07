BJP leader targets Rahul Gandhi over video of dog from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday referred to a video from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that has gone viral on social media platforms and claimed that the Congress leader gave biscuits meant for dogs to people in Jharkhand.

Gandhi clarified on Tuesday that he had offered a biscuit to the owner of a dog to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands, following a controversy on social media with BJP leaders alleging that he distributed biscuits meant for dogs to people.

Taking part in the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Dubey referred to the video and said, "In our village in Jharkhand, people live in such poverty that it is enough if they can feed their families, they do not feed dogs. Rahul Gandhi gave a dog's biscuit to a person." There was a huge uproar from the opposition benches over the remark and a point of order was also raised by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Dubey was referring to the video where Gandhi is seen feeding biscuits to a dog during his yatra in Jharkhand.

Dubey, the MP from Godda in Jharkhand, also targeted expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and said, "Dogs are significant in this country. I had seen a movie, 'Teri Meherbaniyan', in which the dog sacrifices his life for its owner.... Here it is the other way around. Because of Pidi, Himant Biswa Sarma left (the Congress) and because of Henry, a woman MP had to leave (Parliament) and now, it is the influence of Noorie that they are giving dog biscuits to a person." Gandhi clarified on Tuesday that he had offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands and wondered what was the obsession of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with dogs.

His remarks came after the video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging that this is how Gandhi treats the workers of his party.

The video was shot in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on February 4 during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said.

The owner of the dog, expressing happiness, said, "The dog got clicked with Rahul Gandhi, who also offered it biscuits." PTI AO RC