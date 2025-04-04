BJP leader Tarun Chugh hails passage of Waqf Bill, attacks opposition

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and accused the opposition of consistently resorting to appeasement politics and neglecting the systemic issues plaguing Waqf property management.

He hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre, calling it a "bold and historic" step towards streamlining and reforming the management of Wakf properties across the country.

Chugh said that the move reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sighted vision of inclusive development under the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." He asserted that by bringing much-needed transparency and accountability in the administration of Waqf properties, this would empower genuine beneficiaries and curb decades old exploitation.

Parliament early Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Coming down heavily on the INDIA bloc, Chugh accused the opposition of consistently resorting to appeasement politics and neglecting the systemic issues plaguing Wakf property management.

"For years, these properties have been misused by a nexus of real estate mafias and political agents under the garb of community welfare. The new legislation will dismantle that legacy of mismanagement and open new doors for community-centric development," the senior BJP leader from Punjab said.

Chugh also targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi "for their silence during the extended debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, which went on for more than 12 hours".

"Despite their frequent complaints about not getting enough time to speak in the House, it is ironic that they chose not to voice their opinions or raise any concerns during such an important discussion," Chugh said.

He emphasised that the discussion was an opportunity for constructive dialogue on a matter of national importance, "but the Congress leadership opted to remain silent".

Chugh added that under PM Modi's leadership, reforms are not just policy changes but a reflection of the government's "unwavering commitment" to justice, equality, and transparent governance for all communities. PTI SUN MNK MNK