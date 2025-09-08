BJP leader Tarun Chugh terms Punjab flood crisis 'Mann-made disaster'

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday launched a scathing attack against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the flood crisis, holding him "directly responsible" for the "Mann-made disaster".

The BJP national general secretary alleged that unchecked illegal sand mining under the AAP government had severely weakened river embankments, leading to widespread devastation of villages across the state.

"The people of Punjab are today paying the price for Bhagwant Mann's incompetence, failure, and inexperience. The reason Punjab has been pushed into such misery is the free hand given for illegal mining. This disaster is not natural, it is 'Mann-made'," he claimed in a statement.

Criticising the AAP government's handling of relief operations, Chugh said the dispensation "failed" to even conduct a real assessment of the flood-hit areas.

"Instead, it has been making noise about compensation packages while ignoring ground realities," he said, adding the Central government has already earmarked more than Rs 11,000 crore for disaster management in Punjab.

The BJP leader further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally assured the Punjab chief minister of all possible support.

"Yet, the Punjab government has neither formed special teams nor undertaken a proper survey of losses. Instead of acting responsibly, it has engaged in blame-shifting and theatrics," he alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab on Tuesday. He will visit Gurdaspur and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

"This visit proves the BJP-led central government stands firmly with the people of Punjab in this hour of crisis and will extend every possible support," Chugh added. PTI CHS NSD NSD