BJP leader, two sons booked for threatening cops in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Police in Nagpur have booked a BJP leader and his two sons for allegedly threatening cops and abusing them, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Dantoli police station where the politician, Omprakash, alias Munna Yadav, and his brother Bala Yadav had gone to file complaints against each other after a violent fight at their home near Ajni Square.

Munna is a former chairman of the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Around midnight on Saturday, Munna’s sons Karan and Arjun were attacked by Bala Yadav and his friends. This prompted retaliation by supporters of Karan and Arjun. Three vehicles were damaged during the fight, police said.

After the skirmish, both groups went to the police station where they continued to argue. Police recovered sharp weapons in one of their cars, he said.

As police tried to intervene, Arjun got into an argument with them. Soon, Munna arrived and abused and threatened the policemen, the official said. Later, when police were taking Bala Yadav's injured sons to the hospital, Munna again threatened the cops with dire consequences, the official said.

Police have booked Munna and his sons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, the official said. PTI COR NR