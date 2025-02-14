BJP leader urges Fadnavis to upgrade Kulgaon-Badlapur council to municipal corporation

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A BJP leader said on Friday that he had urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to upgrade the Kulgaon-Badlapur civic council in Thane district to a municipal corporation.

Ram Patkar, former president of the Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council, said he met with Fadnavis earlier this week and submitted a memorandum of demands to improve the region’s infrastructure.

Besides the demand to make the municipal council a civic corporation, Patkar said he also urged the CM to prioritise the Badlapur Metro project and the construction of a mega terminal under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III. PTI COR NR