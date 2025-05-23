BJP leader urges HM Shah to set up proposed paramilitary training centre in Latur

Latur, May 23 (PTI) BJP leader Dr Archana Patil-Chakurkar has urged Union Home Amit Shah to take up the proposal for a paramilitary training and fire-fighting range in Maharashtra's Latur.

Patil-Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of former Union home minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil-Chakurkar, met Shah in New Delhi on May 18, a release from her office stated.

The project was surveyed in 2007-08, during Shivraj Patil's tenure as the home minister, when land in Latur was identified for a dedicated fire-fighting and paramilitary training centre.

"I requested that the plan be immediately reviewed and executed," Dr Patil-Chakurkar said.

The release said the BJP leader also appealed to Shah to visit the CRPF camp in Latur and the BSF base in Chakur, stressing that upgraded training facilities and residential infrastructure could open up employment opportunities for local youth. PTI COR ARU