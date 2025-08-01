BJP leader urges PM to release part of unclaimed deposits for relief work in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore, out of the Rs 2 lakh crore unclaimed deposits lying idle with various agencies, for the relief and rehabilitation works in rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister that went viral on Friday, the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister said the state has seen the worst-ever disaster. He said that the state and Central governments are trying their best to provide relief but it is "too little".

Kumar suggested that the government should enact a law to utilise the unclaimed money amounting to around Rs 2 lakh crore for disaster relief, since the depositors, who are no more alive, would not come forward for it.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 till August 1, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,678 crore. So far, 98 people have died and 36 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,526 houses have been fully or partially damaged. The state has witnessed 47 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 42 major landslides, officials said.

Kumar has also sent a copy of the letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging him to take up the issue with the Prime Minister.