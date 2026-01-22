BJP leader urges UP CM for action against 'illegal religious structures' on KGMU campus

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) A senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking immediate action against what he described as illegal religious structures on the King George's Medical University (KGMU) campus here.

He alleged encroachment on government land, security risks and attempts to disturb the institution's secular character.

BJP state secretary Abhijat Mishra said that unauthorised mazars and mosques had come up on government land within the KGMU premises, calling the situation "extremely serious" and detrimental to healthcare services and campus security.

"KGMU is a premier government medical institution where lakhs of patients, students and doctors are affected. The presence of illegal structures is obstructing the expansion of health facilities and posing serious security concerns," the letter, written last week, stated.

Referring to an anti-encroachment drive carried out in April 2025, Mishra said around 25,000 square feet of land was freed but alleged that "main illegal mazars and mosques still remain".

He claimed these structures were linked to law and order issues, citing incidents of violence, and alleged that recent "love jihad" cases at KGMU were found connected to Popular Front of India (PFI) and Islamist groups.

The letter further alleged that individuals associated with these structures were "guiding" people in ways that could promote religious conversion and extremism, particularly affecting women students and staff.

He urged the chief minister to direct the KGMU and district administration to remove all remaining illegal structures immediately and constitute a high-level inquiry committee to probe alleged extremist activities.

"This will strengthen institutional security, healthcare services and social harmony," the letter said, seeking the chief minister's "urgent intervention" in the matter. PTI KIS OZ OZ