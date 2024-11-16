BJP leader Vijay Goel demands sweeping ban on online gambling, holds protest

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday led a protest here at Jantar Mantar, demanding a nationwide ban on online gambling.

Advertisment

"The online gaming industry, now worth Rs 12 lakh crore, is growing at 30 per cent annually. It is causing financial ruin and pushing families into crisis and suicides," Goel said, according to a statement.

The BJP leader said the number of fantasy sports users has increased from 20 lakh in 2016 to 24 crore in 2024, with many users as young as 10 years old. "This number is projected to reach 50 crore by 2027." Goel said there has been a rapid growth in the industry since 2007, with "15 prominent companies actively promoting online gaming and 100 others registered with the central government." "While gaming relies on the application of skill and intellect, gambling is driven purely by luck," he said.

"It is wreaking havoc on lives, fuelling addiction, and driving families into debt. The government must take decisive action to ban these platforms and prevent further harm," he added.

Advertisment

He was joined in the protest by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi Legislative Assembly MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, and Mohan Singh Bisht, the statement stated.

Bidhuri said, "Many young people are falling prey to the lure of quick money. This is not just a social issue but a threat to the very fabric of our society." PTI SHB VN VN