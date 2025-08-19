BJP leader Vijay Goel files complaint against 'dog lovers' for hindering SC order implementation

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday alleged that "self-styled" dog lovers are obstructing the implementation of the Supreme Court order to relocate stray dogs to shelters. He announced plans to file a contempt petition regarding this issue.

Goel, the organiser of the "No Dogs on Streets" campaign, also filed a complaint with the Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), stating that the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) staff were allegedly manhandled by dog lovers during an incident involving the release of a stray dog. "It's not just a contempt of court but also a matter of preventing government employees from doing their duty. Those who manhandled the MCD staff and released the dog should be arrested," Goel told PTI.

He further explained that the Supreme Court recently issued an order in the public interest to transfer stray dogs to shelters, where they will be fed and cared for. However, he claims that dog lovers are preventing MCD staff from carrying out their responsibilities. "I have provided the video of the Rohini incident, where the faces of the dog lovers are visible. The police have no excuse now and should make the arrests. I will also file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court," he said.

Goel claimed that there are over one million stray dogs in Delhi, and about 2,000 people in the city are victims of dog bites every day.

Earlier, a group of dog lovers allegedly assaulted a veterinary department team of the MCD, forcibly released the captured stray dogs and vandalised their van in north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said.

A FIR was registered at the KN Katju Police Station based on the complaint filed by a veterinary officer of the city body.

The complainant claimed the MCD team caught a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 16. When the team tried to catch another stray dog, the group confronted them. The group attacked the MCD vehicle, damaged the dog-catching net, log book, and ignition key, and took away the vehicle's tools, he alleged in the complaint. PTI VIT VIT MPL MPL