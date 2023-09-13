BJP leader Vijayvargiya slams INDIA alliance over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Gwalior (MP), Sep 13 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday accused INDIA alliance partners of attacking Sanatan Dharma through their remarks, and questioned the silence of Congress leaders over the issue.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who belongs to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), recently accused the Sanatan Hindu Dharma of promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication. Another DMK leader A Raja likened Sanatan Dharma to leprosy and HIV.

DMK is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. The remarks by these leaders kicked up a political row. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, who is minister in Karnataka cabinet, also supported Stalin's statement.

Talking to reporters over the remarks by the DMK leaders, Vijayvargiya said the INDIA alliance partners have made an attack on Sanatan Dharma.

"I thought that the INDIA alliance would react to Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated' remark, but Congress chief Kharge's son supported the statement within hours," he said.

Even Mughals and other rulers could not disturb the roots of Sanatan Dharma, Vijayvargiya said.

"Today the bugle of Sanatan is being heard all over the world. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has done the work of taking Sanatan to the entire world through celebration of International Yoga Day," he said.

On the one hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath holds sermons of Hindu seers, he is silent over 'eradicating Sanatan Dharma' remark. A dual character like this is not good, he said.

Responding to a question, Vijayvargiya alleged that Congress tried to disturb the social harmony of Gwalior-Chambal region in 2018 in order to win the elections, but people have understood now and not to fall in the Congress trap. PTI COR ADU NP