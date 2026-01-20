BJP leader Vinod Tawde appointed party in-charge for Kerala polls

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday appointed its national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the party in-charge for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, a notification said.

Union minister and Bangalore North MP Shobha Karandlaje has been made the co-incharge for the Kerala polls, likely to be held in April.

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin has appointed Vinod Tawde, national general secretary, in-charge for the forthcoming Kerala assembly elections and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje as party's co-incharge," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in the notification.

"This appointment comes into immediate effect," he said.