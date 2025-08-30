BJP leader Vinod Tawde meets Shah in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Sahyadri Guest House here, party sources said on Saturday.

Shah arrived in the city on Friday night and was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a party source, Tawde met Shah last night, and they are understood to have discussed the upcoming vice-presidential election, Bihar assembly polls and organisational matters.

For the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, Shah would seek more information from CM Fadnavis and Minister Ashish Shelar, who is a member of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, the source said.

Shah is scheduled to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during the day as part of his annual Ganesh Chaturthi tradition. He is also expected to visit Fadnavis's residence, Varsha, for the festivities, followed by two other pandals in Bandra West and Andheri East.

He is likely to leave the city around 2 pm, the sources said. PTI ND ARU