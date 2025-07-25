BJP leader welcomes unveiling of 75-ft 'Veeragallu' at National Military Memorial in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday welcomed the unveiling of the 75-ft Veeragallu (hero stone) at the National Military Memorial here on July 26.

The 700-ton monolith will be inaugurated to mark the 26 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas and bring the long-delayed project to completion, he said.

The former union minister, in a statement, said, "On this occasion, I feel a deep sense of pride and would like to remind the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru that--this began 16 years ago, overcoming many roadblocks, hurdles, and the opposition of some insensitive individuals." "But today, this memorial stands as Karnataka and Bengaluru's homage to the service and sacrifice of the bravehearts of our armed forces, and the pain and loss borne by their families," he added.

The memorial was a mission conceived by Chandrasekhar, inspired by his upbringing as the son of a Air Force veteran.

"I initiated this project not only as a Member of Parliament but as the proud son of an air warrior, Air Commodore M K Chandrasekhar VS, VSM, whose life in uniform shaped my enduring respect for our soldiers and their families," he stated.

Chandrasekhar, who is Kerala BJP chief, called the unveiling of Veeragallu, the culmination of a 16-year mission to build a space of remembrance, honour, and learning. "The National Military Memorial was never just another government project; it was envisioned as a sacred place for the families of those who served and sacrificed," he noted. PTI AMP KH