BJP leaders after tribal CM in J’khand to remove him: Soren

Khunti (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) Lashing out at BJP, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that over a dozen CMs, Prime Minister and Union Home minister are after a tribal chief minister to remove him.

He said that financial assistance under 'Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' (JMMSY) would be hiked to Rs 2,000 per month if the Centre provides Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues or its interest to Jharkhand.

Addressing a government function—'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar Apke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep)—in Khunti district, Soren alleged that BJP leaders are hovering like "vultures" in Jharkhand in an apparent reference to BJP's ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra'.

"The BJP gang from all over the country are entering Jharkhand in view of upcoming elections. Around a dozen chief ministers, the Prime Minister and Home minister of the country are after a tribal chief minister here to remove him. Let's see who is more powerful, the capitalists or the poor of the state," he said.

He said that big leaders of the saffron party are hovering in Jharkhand and making an attempt to divide people in the name of Hindu-Muslim, tribal and non-tribal, backward and forward.

Soren said that he wrote a letter to the Government of India on Monday to return the state's dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

"I have said that if it cannot give us the total dues, it should at least return its interest. If we even get the interest, we will hike the assistance amount under JMMSY from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000," Soren said.

Slamming the saffron party leaders, the Jharkhand CM said that they say JMMSY was launched for vote. "They did not give anything to the poor. Now, when we are giving them their rights, these people (BJP leaders) are feeling pain," he said.

Soren added that many families in villages have to take loans from moneylenders for disease or children's education due to poverty. "I have set a target to empower the villages in such a way that no family needs to take loans. In the coming five years, we will deliver Rs 1 lakh in every household," he said.

Referring to the recent deaths of excise constable aspirants, Soren said, "It is known that the vaccine doses given during the Covid period were faulty, which may be behind the death of over a dozen aspirants of excise constable in Jharkhand. I have set up a medical probe for a detailed investigation." Soren alleged that the vaccine which had been banned was continued in India. "I have also been given the same vaccine. I don't know when I will fall down while delivering a speech," he said.

The CM unveiled 213 projects worth Rs 587 crore for Simdega and Khunti districts on the occasion. PTI SAN SAN RG