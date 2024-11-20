BJP leaders ask CM Sukhu to come clean on his relations with those arrested in 'illegal' mining case

Shimla, Nov 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to come clean on his relations with those arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.

BJP leader Rajinder Rana also questioned the chief minister's involvement, as he asked "Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai (what is this relation called?)" This comes following the arrest of two persons -- Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman -- by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to unauthorised sand and minerals mining in Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and Yamuna river in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the ban imposed on mining activities in the state after the worst monsoon disaster last year, both the BJP leaders alleged that while mining was shut, Chand and his associates were openly mining in the middle of the Beas River. They asked how this was possible without the support and protection of the government.

In a statement issued here along with a video clip, Rana accused Sukhu of misleading the people of the state on his relations with Chand, and asked why he gave him special treatment on several occasions if he had no relations with him.

Speaking with mediapersons here on Tuesday, Sukhu had said that just because someone from Nadaun -- his assembly constituency -- was arrested in the case, he should not be linked to it and the BJP leader should refrain from making such statements.

The chief minister's reaction had come after former state industry minister and BJP leader Bikram Singh, alleged that "people close to the chief minister are now in jail".

Rejecting Sukhu's clarification on Chand, Rana said, "Sukhu should tell the people what is his relation with Gian Chand is - Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai (what is this relation called?)", and accused the state government of giving a free hand to corruption.

Rana was among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February this year. Later, he along with others joined the BJP and contested the by-elections from Sujanpur assembly seat but was defeated. PTI BPL RPA