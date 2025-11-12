BJP leaders BL Santhosh, Sambit Patra hold meeting with party MLAs in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) BJP leader BL Santhosh and party MP Sambit Patra, who arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to Manipur, held a meeting with party MLAs, a state unit functionary said.

The closed-door meeting at the BJP's state headquarters was attended by former chief minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Th Satyabrata and more than 20 party legislators, he said.

BJP's state unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi presided over the meeting.

"Though the exact agenda of the meeting is not known, the discussions are likely to centre around the political development in Manipur," the state BJP functionary said.

Earlier in the day, Santhosh, the BJP's national general secretary (organisation), and Patra, its north-east coordinator, were received by Sharda Devi and several leaders at Imphal airport.

When asked about the purpose of their visit, Santhosh responded with "we will tell everything".

Another state BJP functionary said the two leaders met Meitei and Kuki legislators to "strengthen the party's coordination in hill and valley districts and explore the possibilities of government formation in the state".

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister in view of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Santhosh and Patra are also expected to meet alliance partners, representatives of civil society organisations belonging to various communities in the state, the party functionary said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC