BJP leaders BL Santhosh, Sambit Patra visit relief camp in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra on Thursday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district and distributed relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Santosh, the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), and Patra, the NE Coordinator, were received by the district unit president Thangam Haokip.

The two leaders went to Sadhvana Mandap relief camp, distributed relief materials to the IDPs and interacted with children, a party functionary said.

At the relief camp, Santhosh praised the children and their parents as they sang "Sare Jaha Se Acha".

Patra said, "We will be meeting with party MLAs." More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur. PTI COR NN