BJP leaders calling UP Police Commissionerate 'commission rate', actually it has become 'corruptionerate': Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed leaders of the ruling party are calling the Police Commissionerate "commission rate" but it has actually become "corruptionerate".

Yadav's remark came barely a day after BJP MLA from Agra Cantonment G S Dharmesh in a written statement had alleged, "It is not the Police Commissionerate of Agra, but Commission rate ('Agra kee Police Commissionerate nahi balki Commission rate hai')." Rajendra Chaudhary, chief spokesperson of the SP, in a statement quoted Yadav as saying, "BJP's claim of zero tolerance towards crime and corruption in Uttar Pradesh has been proven to be false. BJP leaders, officials, MLAs themselves admit that corruption has increased a lot in the state. Never has there been so much corruption." He also said that the chief minister should now "accept the misrule of his government and administration, because now the leaders and public representatives of BJP and its allies are saying that the government and administration is neck deep in corruption".

BJP leaders are terming the Police Commissionerate "commission rate. In BJP rule, the Commissionerate has actually become 'corruptionerate'," Yadav said in the statement.

In his statement, Dharmesh had said seniormost, senior police officials and some ACPs are spoiling the zero tolerance toward crime image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Instead of initiating action against land mafia and criminals, they are patronising them ('sanrakshan de rahe hai').

"The responsible workers of the BJP are being sent to jail after serious charges are being levelled on them. Owing to the weak 'pairvee' (pleading) of cases in the courts by the police, criminals, rapists and land mafia are getting acquitted virtually everyday. One week ago, the police of Chhatta police station caught a criminal against whom there was a non-bailable warrant, and after two days, he was released from the police station.

After all, on whose orders did the inspector release the criminal," Dharmesh asked.

"It is not the Police Commissionerate of Agra, but Commission rate," Dharmesh said in his written statement.

Attacking the state government, Yadav also said that there is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP government has pushed the state into anarchy.

"The image of the state is getting tarnished due to rampant corruption, looting of budget, false cases against innocents, fake encounters, increasing crimes. The BJP government of the state is responsible for this.

"The police administration is bent on arbitrariness. The BJP government has created such an environment in its seven years of rule that today no one feels safe," the SP chief said.

"Instead of taking action against real criminals and culprits, poor and innocents are being harassed by filing false cases against them," Yadav alleged. PTI NAV ZMN