BJP leaders condole Yechury's passing, laud his contribution to public life

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) BJP leaders and Union ministers on Thursday condoled the passing of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said his contributions to public life would always be remembered.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following prolonged illness. He was 72.

"Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation," senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti," Singh added.

Extending heartfelt condolences to Yechury's family and loved ones, Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari said the CPI(M) leader's contributions to public life would always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sitaram Yechury ji. His contributions to public life will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Gadkari said on X.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said Yechury gave his entire life for the country.

"The demise of Sitaram Yechury is extremely saddening. He was an MP when I came to Rajya Sabha. He was a very calm person. He gave his entire life for the country. Even when our ideologies were different, we were friends," the BJP leader said.

"I have learnt a lot from him and he will always be alive in our hearts. I pray to god to give strength to his family at this very difficult time," he added.

Extending his deepest condolences to Yechury's family, colleagues and admirers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament." PTI PK SZM