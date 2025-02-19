BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta on being elected new Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) BJP leaders on Wednesday congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as new Delhi chief minister with Home Minister Amit Shah expressing confidence that she will work to fulfil the resolve made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the city one of the top capitals in the world.

Gupta, first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting here, setting stage for her to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi.

Congratulating Gupta, Shah wrote on X, “I am fully confident that you will work with dedication towards fulfilling the resolve made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world.” “I trust that under your leadership, the BJP government will work day and night to meet the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Delhi will become the “developed capital of a developed India” with Gupta’s efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with her efforts, I firmly believe that Delhi will become the developed capital of a developed India,” Singh wrote on X.

Congratulating Gupta, BJP national president J P Nadda said Delhi will attain new heights of development and good governance under her leadership.

“I have full confidence that under your able leadership, Delhi will attain new heights of development and good governance. With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you will work with utmost dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” he said in a post on X.

“Our resolve will be to free Delhi from AAP-da and make it number one in terms of development, convenience and cleanliness,” he added.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence that Gupta will work with dedication and take utmost efforts to fulfil expectations of the people and prime minister’s resolve for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, and marginalised sections in Delhi.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta...,” he wrote on X.

A new era of development and progress in Delhi has begun, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said in a post on X, congratulating Gupta.