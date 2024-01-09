BJP leaders creating obstacles in getting aid from Centre for disaster-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 9 (PTI) BJP leaders are creating obstacles in getting central aid for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters in Nadaun, his Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Sukhu targeted Union minister Anurag Thakur, saying he should not create hurdles for the hill state in getting help from the Centre.

He said no special relief package has been received from the BJP-led Centre, adding that a revised claim of Rs 9,900 crore has been sent to the Union government but the amount has not been sanctioned so far.

The chief minister said the Congress government in the state has announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore from its own resources for the disaster-affected people.

More than 500 people were killed and property worth crores of rupees was damaged in heavy rains during the monsoon season last year. PTI COR BPL RC