BJP leaders Fadnavis, Bawankule take part in 'routine' meeting with RSS office-bearers

Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule and some other party office-bearers on Monday took part in a "routine" coordination meeting with RSS functionaries in Nagpur where the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was among the issues that were discussed.

The meeting was held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir campus in the Reshimbagh area of the city, sources in the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

Fadnavis, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and an MLA from Nagpur, arrived in Reshimbagh at around 9.30 am for the meeting, which lasted for nearly five hours, said the sources.

According to sources in the BJP, it was a "routine" meeting which is held every year.

Sources in the RSS said it was one of the routine meetings the Nagpur-headquartered Sangh holds during the year with various outfits affiliated with it.

The ongoing preparation for the consecration of the idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also discussed at the meeting, said the sources. PTI CLS RSY