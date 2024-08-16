BJP leaders fan out to slam Oppn over doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata

New Delhi: The BJP leaders fanned out across the country on Friday to target the opposition parties over the issue of safety of women following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, and alleged that core values of the Constitution were being undermined in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that opposition parties have exhibited a "dangerous mindset of hatred and disregard" for women, and protection of criminals from Kannauj to Kolkata.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer whether their 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' is run only by criminals, corrupt individuals and rapists," he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that democracy does not exist in West Bengal and that Mamata Banerjee is a dictator, protecting criminals, asking how can his party still be in an alliance with her.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said in the national capital that Banerjee is so consumed by power that she would not hesitate before abusing Lord Ram, an apparent reference to her aim at the BJP and the Left by blaming "Ram and Vaam" for the last night vandalism in the hospital where the spine-chilling incident had occurred.

Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president has abandoned the principles of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' and said that Lord Ram embodies peace, harmony and love, and also eradicates evils.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said in Karnataka that the Calcutta High Court does not trust the West Bengal government and police, and handed over the investigation into the crime to the CBI.

When will Banerjee take responsibility for the incident and resign, he said, claiming that she no longer has any moral, legal or constitutional right to remain as the chief minister.

Another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in Rajasthan that fundamental principles of the Constitution were being violated in the eastern state but the opposition INDIA bloc was silent on cases of atrocities against women. He criticised Rahul Gandhi and other alliance leaders.

Several other BJP leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, and spokespersons Ajay Alok and Anil Antony spoke to the media in different states over the issue.