BJP leaders, farmers detained during march to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Several protesters, including Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, were detained on Tuesday as they, along with a large number of farmers, marched towards the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to protest what they called the Congress government’s "anti-farmer policies".

A massive crowd had gathered at the Malini City Grounds, led by Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly; R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council; Chalavadhi Narayanaswamy; and several MLAs, MLCs, and senior party leaders.

The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature is underway at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, having commenced on December 8.

From the grounds, BJP leaders and farmers began marching towards the Soudha amid heavy police deployment. They were later detained and taken away in police vans.

The protesters raised slogans accusing the Congress government of "ignoring the problems faced by farmers." Party leaders said the agitation was organised to highlight what they described as the government’s failures on key issues affecting the state.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra alleged that internal conflicts within the ruling Congress had resulted in "policy paralysis", preventing the Siddaramaiah-led government from addressing farmers’ concerns.

"There is absolutely no development in Karnataka. Because of infighting and the race for the chief minister’s chair, the administration has completely collapsed. So today we organised a massive protest against this government. Our demand is that the Siddaramaiah government address all issues pertaining to farmers," he told PTI Videos.

He also criticised the chief minister for, in his words, "conveniently" reminding the BJP and the Centre of their obligations while ignoring the state government’s own responsibilities.

"Fixing the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) is the Centre’s responsibility, but nothing stops the state from announcing a price above the FRP. Karnataka, the third-largest sugarcane producer, earns more than Rs 35,000 crore in revenue every year. But when farmers were protesting, the government decided to give only Rs 50 per tonne," he said.

He further alleged that the demands of maize growers had also not been met.

On November 6, as farmer agitation intensified in north Karnataka with a demand for Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had clarified that the FRP is decided by the Centre, not the state.

Narayanaswamy too accused the government of neglecting farmers. "They have completely forgotten farmers’ issues. Lakhs of hectares of crops have been lost. Though compensation has been announced, not a single rupee has been disbursed. Farmers are now struggling for their lives. We want to support them," he said.

Responding to the Congress’s argument that the Centre fixes the FRP and that BJP leaders should question the union government, he said, "We are not in power. People have given you (the Congress) the mandate. It is your duty to approach the Centre. Merely writing a letter from Bengaluru will not get you results." "You should personally go there, take Opposition leaders, MPs and MLAs into confidence—only then can anything be achieved. If you want to question others, resign first and then question," he added.

The BJP also accused the state government of failing to address the concerns of maize and sugarcane farmers, claiming maize growers have been demanding the opening of procurement centres, which the government has yet to do. They alleged that farmers are being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at distress prices. PTI AMP SSK