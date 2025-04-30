BJP leaders hail decision for caste census, recall Cong's long opposition to it

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday hailed the Modi government's announcement of caste enumeration in the next census as historic and a reflection of its commitment to social equality and the rights of every section of society.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and a host of other leaders, including the party's OBC faces, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan describing it as an unprecedented development towards the cause of social justice.

BJP leaders were quick to point out the past aversion to the caste census from the Congress, which has been championing it under Rahul Gandhi.

Shah said, "In the CCPA meeting held today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section has been given by deciding to include caste census in the upcoming census." He alleged that the Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition.

"This decision will empower all economically and socially backward classes, promote inclusion, and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Lauding it as a historic measure, Nadda said it is an important step to bring into the mainstream the castes that are lagging behind socially, economically and educationally.

It will restore dignity to those deprived of their rights and due, he said, accusing the Congress of fomenting conflict among castes and using them as a vote bank for its political interests.

The Congress always opposed caste census when it was in power, he said, noting that it was never carried out after independence.

Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said the decision will mark the start of a new era of equality, harmony, good governance and social justice. PTI KR RT RT