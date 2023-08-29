BJP leaders hail govt's decision to slash cooking gas price

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday hailed the government's decision to slash cooking gas price by Rs 200 per cylinder, with party president J P Nadda calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to women ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Calling it a "drastic" cut in the price of LPG cylinder, the BJP president said the Narendra Modi government's decision will benefit 33 crore consumers.

"Heartfelt gratitude for the decision taken by the Cabinet under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drastically cut the price of cooking gas," Nadda said in a post on 'X'.

Advertisment

Now, Ujjwala beneficiaries will get LPG at Rs 700 and all other consumers at Rs 900, he said.

Nadda said, "Modi ji's gift to 'nari shakti' on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan." This decision of the prime minister will benefit 33 crore consumers across the country, he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked Prime Minister Modi for the Rs 200 cut in the price of cooking gas.

Advertisment

"Marking Onam today and Raksha Bandhan 2023, Cabinet takes a decision to slash the price by Rs 200 for all domestic cooking gas cylinders," Sitharaman said in a post on 'X'.

"Thanks Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi for giving this 'Sneha Upahar' to your sisters and mothers on this occasion," the finance minister added.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya called the cut in LPG prices by Rs 200 per cylinder a "huge relief for the poor and middle class".

"Approx. 10 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries will get the cylinder for Rs 700," he added. PTI PK ANB ANB