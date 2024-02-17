BJP leaders hail Modi for Ram temple consecration event, say every Indian's dream realised

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The BJP national convention hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration event in Ayodhya, saying the dream of "every Indian" was realised and Ram Lalla returned "home".

In a resolution passed at the national council meeting of the party, the BJP said, "This national convention heartily congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in less than four years after Bhoomi Poojan." The resolution, which was passed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, stated the party, ever since its inception, was committed to the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"None of us (had) thought that a time would come when a grand temple would be built in Ayodhya and Ram Lalla would return home," the resolution said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, not only has the temple of Lord Ram been built but he has also "effectively" implemented the concept of Ram Rajya in the last 10 years, it stated.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of every Indian came true," the resolution said, adding, "Modi ji made the consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple a festival." In the future, whenever there will be a discussion, historians will consider the Ram temple consecration event "a milestone in the continuous rediscovery of India's civilisational heritage", the resolution said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought honour and prestige to India's cultural heritage at the world stage." "Apart from the preservation of Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian languages, Prime Minister Modi has displayed the epitome of hard work through reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal corridor, Kartarpur corridor, Pavagadh Shaktipeeth and the revival of cultural centres like Kedarnath, Badrinath and Somnath Dham," it added.

The BJP resolution also hailed Modi for "writing a new chapter" of farmer welfare as it listed various measures taken by his government on this front.

It also hailed the prime minister for the abrogation of Article 370.

"The National Convention of the BJP heartily congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and for eliminating terrorism and separatism in the region, paving the way for development," it added.

The resolution highlighted the achievements of the Modi government and said that throughout the tenure of many dispensations in the past, only a handful of achievements typically stand out.

"But in the 10 years of the Modi government, hundreds of historic achievements have improved the standard of living of two-thirds of citizens of our nation," it added.

The BJP national meet congratulated the prime minister for the successful G-20 summit, construction of the new parliament building, passage of women's reservation bill and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the country’s "flight into space".

"The national convention heartily congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country economically strong and one of the leading economies in the world." The BJP national meet also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for an "all-encompassing and all-inclusive" development of the country on the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' "by eliminating the politics of caste, family and appeasement from the country." PTI PK PK NSD NSD