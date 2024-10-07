BJP leaders hail Modi's public service journey, say his efforts brought 'unprecedented development'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years in public office, the BJP on Monday hailed his journey from Gujarat to the Centre as a "living inspiration", and said the country's progress and global prestige achieved "new dimensions" under his leadership.

Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001, and continued in the post for 13 years before becoming the prime minister in 2014. He assumed charge as the prime minister for the third consecutive term in June this year.

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years in his public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year long journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of people," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister, who has been a constant companion of Modi in his political journey, said it was a matter of good fortune for him that he has been a witness to Modi's long public life.

"Modi showed how to carry out the work for the welfare of the poor, country's development, security and strengthen India's global identity at the same time," he said.

Instead of looking at the problems in fragments, Modi presented the vision of a holistic solution to the country, Shah said.

"I congratulate Modi, the nation builder, who is dedicated to the service of the nation and its people for 23 years uninterrupted, without getting tired, without caring for himself," he said.

BJP president J P Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the completion of 23 years in public office and said his commitment to the upliftment of the poor and deprived sections with the mantra of 'Antyodaya' is exemplary.

"His dedication to Maa Bharati (Mother India) is inspiring for all of us. His commitment to the upliftment of the poor and deprived sections with the mantra of 'Antyodaya' is exemplary. The country's progress and global prestige have achieved new dimensions under his leadership," he said in a post on X.

In his journey from being a common worker of the organisation to the prime minister, Modi's life has always been "inclusive and all-encompassing", Nadda said.

"He kept public service and nation-building paramount. By instilling self-confidence in the people of the country, Modi ji has given us the goal of a 'developed India'," he added.

"On behalf of millions of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I congratulate the prime minister for this inspiring journey. His successful leadership is our good fortune," Nadda said.

Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari said Modi's entire life has been dedicated to national interest and public service.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader and India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 23 years in constitutional post and public life," he said in a post on X.

Modi's "popularity and dignity" has been constantly increasing, along with that of India in the world in these 23 years that he dedicated to the service of the poor, labourers, farmers and the country, Gadkari said.

"We all have been witnesses to his journey dedicated to the people of the country as a nation builder," the Union minister added.

Congratulating the prime minister, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi's 23-year-long 'sadhana' dedicated to the upliftment of the nation and the welfare of the society is inspiring for everyone.

"The prime minister has given a new direction to the dreams of crores of Indians by continuously moving forward on the path of action with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and the mantra of 'charaiveti - charaiveti (keep marching)," he said in a post on X'.

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the prime minister for this continuous, uninterrupted and unprecedented journey dedicated to the national interest," Chouhan added.

The BJP said Modi's pioneering initiatives as the Gujarat chief minister grew into mass movements through "jan bhagidari (public participation)", and as prime minister, these efforts have reached every corner of the nation, ushering in "unprecedented development".

"For over two decades, PM Modi has selflessly prioritised the nation, working tirelessly without a single vacation," the BJP said in a post on X.

"Let's celebrate PM Modi's 'rashtra pratham (nation first)' commitment and his unwavering dedication towards transforming lives of 140 crore Indians and leading the nation for building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," the party added. PTI PK IJT