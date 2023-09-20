BJP leaders hail passage of women's reservation bill; Oppn seeks quota for OBC, minorities

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Top BJP leaders including Union ministers hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as a historic moment even as opposition members hoped women from the OBC and minority communities will also eventually get their due share.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said parties brought bill for giving reservation to women earlier also but they could never get them passed.

The Modi government has ensured it gets passed, he added. "But the question is where was Sonia Gandhi when voting was happening and where were those MPs who could have been part of this historic moment," Thakur asked.

He thanked all the MPs and parties who supported the bill in Lok Sabha and hoped that it will get passed unanimously in Rajya Sabha as well.

Union minister Smrit Irani said it's not less than a festival for the crores of women that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has crossed its first milestone with its passage from Lok Sabha within a day. "For this we can't thank Prime Minister Modi enough," she said.

Those who opposed the bill probably still question the capabilities of women, she charged. "I am thankful to the leadership of the BJP who were able to get support for this from all parties and leaders except for two members," she said.

The prime minister had assured us that the new parliament building will set an example for new beginnings and he has fulfilled his assurance, Irani added.

Samajwadi Party MP Diimple Yadav said the INDIA bloc is ready for the elections and if it forms its government it will ensure all women including from the OBC and minorities get their due rights and respect.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We opposed the bill because there was no provision for the OBC and minority who account for 50 per cent of the population.' Muslim MPs account for a miniscule percentage of all women MPs elected so far in the country, he added. PTI PK BJ TIR TIR