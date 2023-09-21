BJP leaders hail passage of women's reservation bill, thank PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Top BJP leaders and Union ministers on Thursday hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world.

Parliament approved the bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday. All 214 MPs present in the House voted in favour of it.

"Where there is a will there is a way," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X.

A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha passed the women's reservation bill, he said.

"By fulfilling a long-pending demand, PM Narendra Modi has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world," Shah said, adding "My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji and congratulations to every citizen".

In a post on X, BJP chief J P Nadda said with the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in both Houses of Parliament, India has moved towards providing a long-pending right to women in the country.

"There could not have been a better start for the new Parliament building. Today, as a nation, we have ushered ourselves into a new era of women empowerment," he said.

Nadda said 'Nari Shakti' has already proven its mettle across all walks of life, and it is now imperative that they also participate overwhelmingly in law-making processes and contribute to the country's growth in Amrit Kaal.

"This bill will not merely increase the representation of women in the legislature but will inspire all of the women to play an instrumental role in shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat" he said.

"I wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi ji for his constant efforts to empower women," Nadda added.

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh hailed the prime minister's leadership for the passage of the bill, saying "If there is will, there is a way".

"PM Narendra Modi has proved time and again, be it Jandhan accounts, toilets, Gati Shakti, abrogation of Article 370 and now women's quota bill," he said.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh called the passage of the bill a "historic moment" and said the prime minister's firm resolve ensured one-third representation of women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. PTI PK RHL