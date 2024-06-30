BJP leaders have become addicted to lying: CM Sukhu

Shimla, June 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders alleging they have become addicted to lying. Thakur is daydreaming about coming to power but the BJP will not come to power by lying, Sukhu claimed.

Addressing a corner meeting in the Dehra Assembly constituency, Sukhu said that earlier Thakur kept claiming the BJP government will be formed in the state on June 4, but his claims proved to be false and now he is making a fool of himself among the public by giving new dates for the formation of the BJP government.

He also hit out at former Independent MLA from Dehra Hoshyar Singh and alleged he used to worry about his hotels and resorts and never met him for people's work.

Sukhu said Singh should tell the people of Dehra why he resigned from the post of MLA and why he is now contesting the by-election to become an MLA again. He said the BJP leaders and Singh have imposed this by-election on the people.

"It is the fate of Dehra that Hoshiar Singh resigned from the post of MLA and now the Congress party has fielded his wife Kamlesh Thakur from here," CM Sukhu said.

He said that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, about 1,000 women in the constituency have received two instalments of pension of Rs 1,500 per month and verification of the remaining forms is going on.

"After the verification is complete, eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month as pension in their accounts," he added.

He also reiterated that the state government has started many schemes to strengthen the economy of villages in the last one-and-a-half-year tenure.