BJP leaders hold meetings in Tripura amid alleged tension with ally Tipra Motha

Agartala, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP’s Northeast coordinator Samit Patra and party in-charge for Tripura, Rajdeep Roy, held two meetings here on Wednesday, including a session of the party’s state core committee at its headquarters, a senior leader said.

The visit comes amidst alleged tensions with ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) over 'some issues', including a statewide bandh called by Tripura Citizen Forum (TCF) led by TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma on October 23.

The bandh was called on an eight-point charter of demands, including delays in implementing the Tiprasa Accord, signed with the Centre and the state government in March last year to address the issues of indigenous people.

Violence broke out in Santirbazar, Dhalai district, when bandh supporters allegedly attacked officials, shopkeepers and villagers, leaving ten people, including three officials, injured.

Although the TMP condemned the violence, the BJP blamed its ally TMP for the bandh.

During his visit, Patra met ministers, MLAs and chiefs of frontal organisations to discuss organisational matters, party sources said.

He later presided over the BJP state core committee meeting, attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and party state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

"Our central leaders Sambit Patra and Rajdeep Roy arrived here on Tuesday to discuss organisational matters", Bhattacharjee told reporters.

On dialogue with the ally after the bandh and violence, he said the party leadership condemned the bandh called in the name of civil society.

"Talks do take place with allies. Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met the CM on Monday," Bhattacharjee added. PTI PS MNB