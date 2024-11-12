BJP leaders insulting state for political gains: Himachal minister

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh on Tuesday accused BJP leaders of disrespecting the state across the country for political gains.

In a press statement issued here, the minister for rural development and panchayati raj alleged that the BJP leaders are undermining the dignity of the 75 lakh people of Himachal Pradesh by spreading lies and engaging in petty politics aimed at misleading the public for political mileage.

He also advised the opposition to engage constructively in the development of the state, instead of focusing solely on criticism and sensationalism merely to garner headlines.

Claiming that the Congress government has surpassed its promises in its two-year tenure so far, Singh said that five out of 10 guarantees have already been fulfilled while the remaining are being implemented in a phased manner.

"From restoring the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh NPS employees to fulfilling promises like providing minimum support price for natural produce and offering monthly assistance to women, the Congress government has prioritised people over politics," he claimed.

"Initiatives like the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Mahila Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana which provides Rs 1,500 each to 2.85 lakh eligible women, the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme which offers subsidy to purchase e-taxi, and 50 per cent subsidy on the installation of solar panels in private land have proven to be a boon for the general public," the Congress leader said.

The state government has also successfully introduced English medium education at all the government schools from Class I, Singh said, adding that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to provide a minimum support price of Rs 45 per litre for cow milk and Rs 55 for buffalo milk.

The minister also said that due to the efforts of the Congress government, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to introduce a law to ensure that 6,000 destitute children are taken care of.

"Apart from these, the state government is also organising 'Revenue Lok Adalats', a first of its kind initiative aimed to resolve long-pending land issues. Under this initiative, more than 2.25 lakh cases have already been addressed successfully," Singh said. PTI COR ARI