BJP leaders laud PM Modi at rally in Delhi's Burari for decisions on property mutation, power connections

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders at 'Thank You Modiji' rally in Burari on Sunday lauded the prime minister for the decisions to resume mutation of properties and doing away with mandatory no objection certificates for power connections in some areas in the city.

The party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, said that it was Diwali gift for the people living in the villages and unauthorised colonies.

The rally held at Mukundpur Chowk in Burari in north east Delhi was addressed by top Delhi BJP leaders, including party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.

Sachdeva in his address slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging widespread corruption during 10 years of the party's rule in Delhi.

"I want to thank PM Modi because with his blessings, Delhi BJP has become successful in solving two problems of unauthorised colonies," he said.

Sachdeva said "due to the mutation, the elders were not able to give their properties to their children".

"The government of Arvind Kejriwal was not letting it happen. We were requesting for it, the restriction of mutation has been withdrawn. The DDA's NOC used to be asked for electricity connection in unauthorised colonies, in its guise, the AAP MLAs used to force people to buy electricity at Rs 20-25 per unit, the compulsion has been removed," he added.

Swaraj on her part said that it was from Burari that the 'Pandavas' laid the foundation of Indraprastha and now the BJP is laying the foundation for victory in the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

Recently, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's intervention, allowed city discoms to approve new electricity connections in urbanised villages, colonies regularised by the MCD, and godowns, factories in non conforming industrial area, without seeking its no objection certificates.

In another decision by the LG, mutation of land property in the villages was resumed. These decisions resulted after a delegation of BJP MPs met Saxena. PTI NES AS AS