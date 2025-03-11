BJP leaders meet Delhi CM, ministers for coordination, future 'roadmap'

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The ruling BJP in a meeting on Tuesday deliberated on coordination between the Delhi government led by it and the party, and the roadmap for coming days.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders, including Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, were also present in the meeting.

"Various issues were discussed in the meeting, but the focus was coordination between the party-led government in Delhi and the organisation. The roadmap of the government was also discussed," said a senior party functionary.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly elections held last month.

"It was discussed how the government and the party organisation should work in tandem to ensure that the party's promises with Delhi people are fulfilled and the long pending issues are resolved to provide them a real sense of change in regime in Delhi," the party leader said.

BJP MLAs have already started working in coordination with the government officers to work on such issues as water supply, roads, and sewer lines, he said.

The BJP made several promises to different sections of people, including gig workers, in its 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls.

The government has already taken steps for the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme and to provide Rs 2,500 to the city women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojna.

A 100-day action plan has been prepared by the government to implement pending schemes of the Centre in Delhi and fix bad roads, water supply, and sewage overflows.

The action plan has fixed fortnightly, monthly and 100-day timelines for such civic work. PTI VIT VIT VN VN