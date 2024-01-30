BJP leaders meet Delhi police chief, seek probe into CM's 'MLA poaching' charge

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday met the city police chief, seeking a probe into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that the party was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

After meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Police Headquarters here, Sachdeva said Kejriwal was asked to prove his allegations but no one from the AAP has come forward with any evidence.

This only shows that the charges levelled by the Delhi chief minister and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were "completely baseless", Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders last week claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi by offering them money and election tickets.

Kejriwal had charged that seven AAP MLAs were contacted and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect. He had also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government in Delhi.

"It is an old habit of Kejriwal to level allegations against BJP leaders and then apologise. But this time we have decided to take action against him," Sachdeva said.

In their complaint submitted to the police commissioner, the Delhi BJP delegation also sought action against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including minister Atishi, and MLAs Dilip Pandey and Durgesh Pathak.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP MLAs will also raise the issue in the Budget Session of the Assembly in February. PTI VIT RHL