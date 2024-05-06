BJP leaders meet representatives of Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijuju and BJP leaders met representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community here as part of the party's "Vishesh Sampark" programme for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai South Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav and BJP nominee for Mumbai North Central Ujjwal Nikam were present for the interaction, BJP leader Shaina NC said.

She said Union Minister Rijiju, BJP's Maharashtra election in-charge Dinesh Sharma and Dawoodi Bohra community leader Mukasir Qaid Joher Ezzuddin were at the meeting held as part of the party's special outreach programme.

Six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will go to polls in the fifth and final phase of the general elections on May 20. PTI MR ARU